Pet of the Month - Vega

The vet thinks this affectionate, friendly, tri-colored male cat was born around February 2019. The foster home describes Vega as gentle and easy-going. He meets you at the door, ankle rubs, follows you around, tolerates being picked up and will let you place him in your lap. Vega is quick to purr with trusted folks, rolls over for tummy stoking, and likes to sleep with you. He plays with toys and enjoys window watching. He is avoidant of strangers and hasn’t met dogs or kids, but should be fine with them if they are calm and older. Vega and brother Vergus must be adopted together. Southwest Metro pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, are up to date on vaccinations and have a micro ID. For more information or to start the adoption process, call 952-368-7297, email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com, or visit swmetroanimalrescue.org.