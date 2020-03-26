The Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association announced Thursday it was canceling their 43rd annual Swap Meet hosted at the Pioneer Power Showgrounds, six miles east of Le Sueur.
“As the Pioneer Power Board of Directors, we had to make a very difficult decision today," a release from the association said. "We are abiding by the request of Minnesota’s Gov. Tim Walz to cancel gatherings both indoor and outdoor where people are in close contact with each other. Therefore we are announcing this year's swap meet, scheduled for April 24-26, has been cancelled in compliance with these executive orders to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”
"Just like the thousands of people who attend the event each year, the members of Pioneer Power were also looking forward to this annual rite of spring. A lot of hard work, volunteer hours and planning have already gone into preparation for this event. The LSCPPA members extend their thoughts and prayers out to our military, law enforcement agencies, EMTs, medical professionals, firefighters, state and federal officials and any other essential workers as they put themselves in harms way to continue keeping Americans safe."
For more information about Pioneer Power, visit PioneerPowerShow.com or Facebook @LSCPPA (Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association - est. 1974).