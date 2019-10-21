The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce that on Oct. 30, it will be holding our next TRIAD meeting.
TRIAD is a partnership of law enforcement, senior citizens and community groups. The goal of this organization is to reduce crime against the elderly and to reduce the fear of crime that seniors often experience. To achieve this goal, the Le Sueur County TRIAD group will promote and facilitate the ongoing information exchange between law enforcement and the seniors in our community.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason would like to invite all Le Sueur County Senior Citizens to the next TRIAD meeting being held at the Justice Center in the P.W. Smith Conference Room located at 435 E Derrynane Street, Le Center, MN 56057 from 10 to 11 a.m.