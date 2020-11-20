Rob Perry came to Cleveland Church of Christ in November 2020 to serve as the new pastor. His first service leading the congregation was Nov. 1.
Rob and his wife Karen have had pastoral jobs in Iowa, Illinois, Ohio and South Dakota before coming to Cleveland. Both he and Karen are graduates from Ozark Bible College in Joplin, Missouri. Parents of two adult children, they proudly claim their role as grandparents to four delightful grandchildren.
Rob has 10-plus years in ministries focused on families and children, and 20-plus years with large and small congregations. The church’s description said Rob is “Doctrinally sound in the teachings of Jesus and great depth of Biblical knowledge.”
Church of Christ meets in Cleveland weekly. See more at clevelandchurch.net.