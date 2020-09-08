As everyone is aware, COVID-19 has caused many adjustments and cancellations to local and statewide events. CDC guidelines are ever changing, and due to this, the Le Center Volunteer Ambulance Service is shifting the way it conducts its 2020 Family Fun Night.
This year, the ambulance group will not be having its conventional Fun Night with games and a community gathering. It will, however, be offering a drive-thru option for its meals. It will take place at 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. The service will be offering a either a hot dog, brat or burger meal. The meal includes water, chips and dessert. Proceeds go to the ambulance service.
Family Fun Night is Le Center Volunteer Ambulance Services’ main fundraiser. Many have been affected by COVID-19 and its financial impact, and the ambulance service is no exception to that.
"We hope to make this event our best one yet, despite the circumstances," the service said in a release.
This event helps fund training for volunteer members along with assisting in obtaining needed equipment and PPE. Beyond financial support, Family Fun Night helps recruit new members. The service requests anyone interested in joining to contact Stan Stocker at 507-381-7432 or send us a Facebook message at thr Le Center Ambulance page.
The service will be following CDC guidelines while planning the fundraiser and will adjust as needed. On the drive-thru night, the service asks that everyone stay in their vehicles and place their orders to one of the members. Residents will be guided through the ambulance garage and meals will be handed inside the vehicles. Ambulance members/volunteers will all be masked and gloved to ensure the highest level of safety for patrons.
To prevent any traffic interruption, participants should enter off South Montgomery Avenue, enter the driveway, drive through the ambulance hall to order and pick up food, and exit down South Montgomery Avenue.
Tickets were mailed to residents, but can also still be found at Hardware Hank and First National Bank in Le Center, and upon request from an ambulance team member. Tickets can still be dropped off at the Le Center Ambulance hall into the drop box located next to the flagpole.
Three lucky winners have the chance to take home a brand-new AC and furnace combo with installation included ($6,000 value), donated by Always There Heat & Air and the family of Mike O’Malley Sr. in his memory, or a 36-inch Blackstone Griddle from Hardware Hank Le Center or $100 cash.