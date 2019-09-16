Each year, the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program partners with local farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits.
Local farmer Tim Tellijohn, of Le Sueur, directed $2,500 to the University of Minnesota Extension, Le Sueur County 4-H Federation through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.
"As part of its mission, Le Sueur County 4-H will use the funds to upgrade and beautify the landscaping around the 4-H Family Center.” said, Casi Story, Le Sueur County 4-H Program Coordinator.
Sponsored by the Bayer Fund, the program provides farmers the opportunity to support and give back to nonprofit organizations they care about in their local communities by enrolling for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. Since 2010, the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program has given more than $33 million to over 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.
“A better life is Bayer’s goal. Farmers are invested in their communities, they root for their neighbors, and they know when and where there is a need,” said Al Mitchell, Vice President Corporate Engagement, Bayer.