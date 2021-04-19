The 44th annual Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday April 23-25, 2021.
The showgrounds are located 6 miles east of Le Sueur at junction county roads 26 and 33. Free public admittance to the showgrounds is open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Outside vendor only entrance is Thursday, April 22 at 11:30 a.m., and inside vendor only entrance is Thursday, April 22 at 8 a.m.
For more information on inside vendors, contact Barb Bruns at 507-345-3750 or email barb.bruns2@gmail.com. Inside space must be reserved in advance. Outside vendors, contact Mike Bluhm, 46167 Jefferson Lake Dr., Cleveland, MN 56017 or call 507-934-5841.
Registration of all golf carts, mowers w/decks removed and handicapped scooters will be required at gate. Operators must be 16 years or older. No ATV's, cycles, or gator type vehicles allowed. Modified golf carts may be refused entry. Golf carts available for rent - 952-985-1500. Pets must be leashed. No electrical hookups allowed.
Ham and egg breakfast, rolls and coffee will be served 6 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings until gone at the Threshers Kitchen. Social distancing and masks are required for all attendees, according to Minnesota and governor's orders. This event will be held rain, shine or snow.