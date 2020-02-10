American Legion National Commander James W. "Bill" Oxford is coming to southern Minnesota and will speak on how young and upcoming members are changing The American Legion and having a say in the organization’s future.
He will visit American Legion Post 45 in New Prague for supper on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and talk with veterans, community leaders and citizens about the critical role that the American Legion plays in being a voice for veterans. Commander Oxford leads more than 2 million members of the American Legion worldwide. Operating from 13,000 individual posts, the American Legion is among the most influential veteran service organizations in the nation.
“We are honored to showcase patriotic citizens throughout southern Minnesota,” said American Legion Minnesota Commander Mark Dvorak. “The post-9/11 veterans are our future, and we have seen many of them join The American Legion as a way to continue serving their country.”
Commander Oxford will discuss the priorities, challenges and strategy for The American Legion to build a foundation for the future as the organization enters its 101st year of existence.
The public is welcomed. If you plan to eat, RSVP via phone to New Prague Post 45 at 952-457-2129.