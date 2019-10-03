Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School announces Students of the Month Becky Asleson Becky Asleson Author email Oct 3, 2019 Updated 29 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 8th Grade - Kyline Solomon is a sweet girl who is helpful and kind to her classmates. She always works hard and is attentive in class. Kyline is a quiet, but effective leader among her peers. Becky Asleson Seventh Grade - Josiah Juarez is very positive in class and is always willing to help his peers. He comes to school each day with a smile on his face and works hard every day in anything he does. Becky Asleson Sixth Grade - George Doherty is always looking to do the right thing. He shows high character and creates good relationships with his peers. George works hard and is kind to others. Becky Asleson Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Becky Asleson Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesBoy killed in swing set accidentCleveland native and wife open thrift store in St. PeterTwo Le Center residents among those charged in Saturday burglaryInjuries hurt Clippers in 43-0 loss to WEMOfficials urge Minnesotans to get ahead of 2020 REAL ID requirement to flyLe Sueur native Sunderman launches 2020 campaign for Minnesota HouseRobb, Olson reign over Cleveland homecomingLe Sueur County Commissioners set preliminary levy 11% higher than last yearChankaska names bridge after former landowner on 101st birthdayStudent performance earns TCU Lonsdale national education honor Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Oct 3 Knights of Columbus Thu, Oct 3, 2019 Oct 3 Le Sueur Saddle Club Thu, Oct 3, 2019 Oct 3 Le Sueur County Pheasants Forever Chapter Thu, Oct 3, 2019 Oct 4 Closed AA Fri, Oct 4, 2019 Oct 4 God Wants You Well Bible Study Fri, Oct 4, 2019 Around the Web 'Climate of Fear' accelerates labor shortages Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron split Beyonce and Solange Knowles test negative for mutated BRCA2 gene linked to breast cancer Kylie Jenner breaks silence on split with Travis Scott Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Le Sueur County News Morning Report Delivered Wednesday and Saturday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists