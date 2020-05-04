The contractor successfully completed the utility installation within the intersection of Bridge St/N Main St/TH 93 last week and started the construction of the new roadway sand and aggregate base section. The goal for the end of the week is to have the new roadway section installed and concrete work completed. The new bituminous paving is planned to be completed early next week to allow for a reopening of the intersection by end of next week.
The contractor completed the installation of the new sanitary sewer along Bridge St between N Main and 2nd St last week and is currently working on the new sanitary down S 2nd St. The goal is to complete the sanitary on 2nd St and start working up Bridge Street between 2nd and 4th St by the end of the week.
A second utility crew is working on the new watermain and storm sewer along Bridge St between N Main St and 2nd St. The goal is to have all utility work completed within this block of Bridge St by the end of the week. The contractor would then immediately start with the new roadway construction.
The contractor plans to start the tree removals this week, anticipating starting on Tuesday, May 5 and is expected to take 2-3 days. The contractor plans to focus on the tree removals along Bridge, 2nd St, 4th St and the south end of Elmwood Ave for this first phase. The tree removals along Ferry St and the north end of Elmwood Ave are planned to be completed later once the street is officially closed for both safety of the workers and the traveling public. All trees required to be removed have been marked and specific door hangars delivered.
We thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation for the duration of this project. he total project is anticipated to consist of five stages of construction and the project completion date is October 2021.