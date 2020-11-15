The annual Chilifest fundraiser for South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon has been canceled, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There is still a way to contribute to the cause, though.
“It is with heavy heart we have decided to cancel our annual Chilifest, scheduled for Saturday, Nov, 21 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and keeping the health and safety of all our veterans, service members, families and our communities among our top priority,” organizers said.
“We encourage you to still participate in our online silent auction by going to 32auctions.com/Chilifest2020. There are many autographed collectibles — from Minnesota Twins, Vikings and the Wild to bid on — among numerous other donations.
“We also have face masks for $5 and we are selling long sleeve t-shirts (red or grey) to wear on Fridays to remember all troops deployed. They are M-XL for $20 and 2XL-3XL for $25.”
If you’re interested in purchasing the face masks or shirts, email Angie at southcentralfrg@gmail.com and you’ll receive an invoice online, and once paid, BTYR will mail or drop off your items.
“We look forward to seeing all of you next year on Nov. 20, 2021 at the Le Center Legion Post 108,” organizers said.
If you know of any veteran, service member or military family currently seeking assistance, contact BTYR at southcentralfrg@gmail.com or direct them to the Blue Earth, Nicollet or Le Sueur County Service Office.