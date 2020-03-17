In an abundance of caution and in effort to slow the spread of the virus, all recreation programs in the city of Le Sueur are canceled indefinitely. Furthermore, the Le Sueur Center Community Center will be closed until further notice. City offices are also closed to the public.
The Community Center will extend all existing memberships for the duration of the closure. If you would like a refund instead of a membership extension, email awatkins@cityoflesueur.com.
The purpose of the cancellations is to implement social distancing measures and reduce exposure, during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The city will still aim to assist residents, including helping the elderly population or those who may need any items delivered to their home (prescriptions, etc). Watch the city of Le Sueur Facebook page for updates.
"Thank you for your patience, understanding, and support as we try to protect the health of our residents, participants and staff, while monitoring the evolving situation," a statement from the city read.