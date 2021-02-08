The Le Sueur-Henderson 2021 Soup’s On event is Friday, Feb. 12. It will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Instead of the community coming into the building, staff and student volunteers will have them call ahead for soup and have a drive by soup pickup with curbside service.
The Soup’s On team will be offering three varieties: broccoli cheddar, wild rice and chili.
People can place their order for soup with Sue Hynes at 507-665-5882 or shynes@isd2397.org. The team prefers pre-order, but it will have extra soup in case someone wants to pick up at the last moment.
The proceeds will go to the local Le Sueur food shelf.