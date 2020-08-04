Hwy. 93 south of Henderson to Hwy. 169 will open at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, after flooding on the Rush River on July 26. This was the fifth time the highway has flooded in 2020, closing once each month in March, April, May, June and July.
Highways now open:
• Hwy. 93 south of Henderson (closed July 26 and opened August 4 at 4 pm)
• Hwy. 19 between Winthrop and Gaylord (closed July 26 and opened July 27)
• Hwy. 169 ramps to Lookout Drive in North Mankato (closed and opened July 26)
• Hwy. 22 between Mankato and St. Peter (closed and opened July 26)
Hwy. 99, east of Hwy. 13, remains closed from damage to a culvert during the late June rains. The failed culvert needs to be replaced and plans are underway.