A town hall meeting, hosted by United States Rep. Jim Hagedorn, takes place Feb. 22 from 10-11 a.m. at Tri-City United Elementary-Middle School Auditorium, 150 W. Tyrone St. in Le Center.
"We are hosting town hall events in every county in the district, so that we can hear directly from southern Minnesotans like you," Rep. Hagedorn said in a release.
Le Sueur County residents will receive priority for asking questions during the town hall. Bring a government-issued ID. Call Hagedorn's Mankato office with questions, 507-323-6090.