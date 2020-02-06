A fundraising gala to help support and grow the Le Sueur County Fair takes places on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the American Legion in Le Center.
At 4:30 p.m. will be happy hour and hors d'oeuvres, and the silent auction will begin. At 6:30 p.m., dinner will be served followed by dessert. At 8:30 p.m., entertainment will be provided by a comedian, and the raffle ticket drawing will take place.
Tickets for the hors d'oeuvres, dinner, dessert and entertainment are $30 per person (18 years and older). Dress is semi-formal.
The raffle tickets are now available for $10 per ticket, with the winners receiving cash prizes ($500, $400 or $300); contact Deb Meyer for raffle tickets and any other questions: 612-203-4553.