“Hollydaze Winter Festival was a great success,” said Brooks O’Keefe, of the Le Center Chamber of Commerce. “We had approximately 150 cars participate. The park decorating committee does such an awesome job!”
For the Hollydaze Chamber Buck giveaway, Vergene Harkins got $100, Heidi Selly $50, and Viola Figueroa $50.
The Chamber thanked all of the member businesses who contributed to the Chamber holiday bags in 2020, plus an extra thanks to the Le Center Ambulance for providing music and participating in the parade, plus the Le Center Lion’s Club for directing traffic.
Santa’s helpers for Hollydaze were Emily Smisek, Adison Schroer, Becca Sladek , Ian Wallace and Hannah Baker.
The following individuals were recognized for their annual contributions to the community event: Gary & Kathy Huber; Ron Factor; Dude Frederickson; Lu Schloesser; Nikki Kriha; Cliff Haefner & Sharon Budin; Darrell Haigler, Paula Sylvester and Foster; Bob Emmers; Collin Mangan; Brenda Budin; Debbie Deutschman; Debbie Claffey; Joe Blaschko; Ron Germscheid; Donna Krenik; Dorothy Keller; Karen and Denny Fierst.
Santa received lots of letter the night of Hollydaze, and he is going to be reading some of the letters on the KCHK radio station from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 19.