Le Sueur County was recently awarded a grant from the Minnesota DNR. Le Sueur County will be partnering with lake associations to communicate with residents to dry their used docks, rafts, lifts, and associated equipment for 21 days before moving anything to a different lake.
Did you know? Drying your equipment for 21 days is required by law before you move it to or from a different lake (Minnesota State Statute 84D.10 Subd. 4).
What can you do to help out? The county is looking for participants with this program:
• Are you interested in being more involved with your community when it comes to preventing and limiting the spread of AIS?
• Would you like to attend trainings and/or demonstrations to learn how to properly clean and dry your docks, rafts, lifts, and other associated equipment?
• Are you planning on moving and bringing your water related equipment to a different lake?
• Do you plan on selling your water related equipment to other lakeshore owners?
• Have you just moved to a lakeshore home and want to purchase water related equipment?
If you answered yes to any of the questions, then this program is for you. In order to participate with the program, fill out the commitment and participation form.
You may either contact your lake association or contact Holly Kalbus (at 507-357-8540 or at the email noted later) or visit the Le Sueur County AIS page (Le Sueur County Aquatic Invasive Species Education and Outreach Page) to access the form. Once you have filled out the form, it can either be emailed to hkalbus@co.le-sueur.mn.us or mailed to Le Sueur County Environmental Services, Holly Kalbus, 88 South Park Ave, Le Center, MN 56057.