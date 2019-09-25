Motorists are advised to expect intermittent delays and drive with caution on Hwy. 19 east of Henderson as crews work on the west end of the 19 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad starting as early as Monday, Sept. 30.
Caution is advised as traffic will be rounding a curve just prior to the construction zone. Motorists should watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.
The work at the west end of the Hwy. 19 bridge consists of adding additional material and rip rap to the abutment and the embankment. The project also includes modifying existing drainage.
The improvements should be complete in about one month, weather permitting.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.