First Lutheran Church in Le Sueur will be having a special worship service as part of the annual GIANT Celebration weekend on Sunday, August 8. The SonRise Contemporary Christian Band, or just "SonRise", from Lake Crystal, MN will lead the 9 a.m. Sunday worship with singing and instrument accompaniment.
SonRise has been together as a band for over 15 years. They have sung and played at many and various venues over the years, from outdoor drive-in worship services to county fairs, to nursing home Christmas parties, to town celebrations with pancake fundraisers. The band was scheduled to come to First Lutheran in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to cancel. First Lutheran is pleased to welcome SonRise back this year.
The SonRise band consists of Myron Sandstrom – lead singer and acoustic guitarist, Mike Thompson – singer and acoustic guitarist, Mark Friday – singer and acoustic guitarist, Clyde Thompson – bass guitarist, and Pastor Nancy Dreier - singer and acoustic 12-string guitarist.
Pastor Nancy Dreier is a retired Lutheran pastor living in Red Wing, MN. She has a special connection to Le Sueur in that she is a sister to Jim Barton, and sister-in-law of Edrie Barton, both of whom are retired teachers in the LS-H public schools.
The 9 a.m. worship on August 8 is open to the public, and promises to be lively and engaging, with a special message from Pastor Nancy Dreier. Dreier is former pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Lake Crystal where the other band members come from. First Lutheran Church (ELCA) is located at 116 Inner Dr., Le Sueur.
SonRise Band from Lake Crystal, MN