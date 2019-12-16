Erina Prom of the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board, along with more than 125 School Board members from across Minnesota, debated and voted on potential statewide policies that will be the focus of education legislation during the upcoming legislative session at the annual Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) Delegate Assembly, held Saturday, Dec. 7, in Minneapolis.
"Good grassroots policymaking begins when we, as a School Board, or a school board member, identifies an issue that needs to be resolved or a new idea to be considered and submits a proposed solution to MSBA in the form of a resolution," Prom said.
A resolution is a written motion adopted by a deliberative body — in MSBA’s case, the Delegate Assembly. More than 60 proposed resolutions were submitted in September, vetted through a process and the final 28 resolutions were presented and voted on at the Delegate Assembly. Noteworthy resolutions debated this year included school safety and mental health funding, youth skills training programs and school district facilities maintenance funding.