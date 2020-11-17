With the challenging year that 2020 has been, the Sibley County 4-H Ambassadors want to do something good and positive for our Sibley County Food Shelf. If you are interested in donating, they have boxes available to donate at these locations:
Arlington — Jerry’s Home Quaility; Gaylord — Jerry’s Home Quality Foods; Gibbon — Fill Me Up; Green Isle — Fill Me Up; Henderson — Wagar’s Grocery and Gas; New Auburn — Fill Me Up; Winthrop — Winthrop Market. Donation boxes will be available through December.
For more information on 4-H, contact the Sibley County Extension Office at 507-237-4100 or email at rettm001@umn.edu.