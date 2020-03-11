Japan Earthquake

A man walks near a pine tree survived from the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan. A magnitude-9.0 earthquake and resulting tsunami struck Japan’s northeastern coast, killing nearly 20,000 people and severely damaging the Fukushima Dai-ichi (foo-koo-SHEE’-mah dy-EE’-chee) nuclear power station. (AP Photo/Junji Kurokawa)
