South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon (SCBTYR) will be hosting its annual Chilifest on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with winners announced at 2:30 p.m. at the Le Center American Legion Post 108, located at 97 S. Park Ave. in Le Center.
There will be a silent auction, dart tournament, and fun activities for the kids, along with chili tasting. Free admission to all veterans with proof; admission cost for all others.
Organizers are currently seeking chili competitors and silent auction items.
SCBTYR connects and coordinates agencies within Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties to help current service members, veterans and military families of all branches with any unforeseen circumstance.
SCBTYR is a nonprofit organization. If you would like to learn more about either of these opportunities, check out the website at southcentralbtyr.org. Any other information, contact Angie at southcentralfrg@gmail.com.