Due to the continued maintenance and repairs being conducted to the TCU Montgomery indoor pool, the TCU School District has made the "difficult decision" to keep the pool closed for the summer. The TCU School District will begin to fill, heat, chemical balance and test the indoor pool Aug. 3, following the completion of the repairs and in preparations for the upcoming TCU Titan High School Swim Team season.
The district intends to have the pool open for TCU Swim Team practices the week of Aug. 10.
COVID-19 related closures are fluid. Reopening of school facilities and grounds are subject to executive order and guidelines mandated by the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health, therefore subject to change at any time.