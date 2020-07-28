While it's unable to host Camp Cambria in-person this year to ensure the health and wellness of campers and volunteer staff, Cambria will be keeping the spirit and connections of camp alive with virtual activities this week.
In Minnesota, Cambria will host three packed nights of virtual Zoom programming, including camp songs, trivia, art, show & tell, a piano improv event, a dance, a campfire, a tribute to the seniors and more.
The virtual camp will also highlight arthritis education with a focus on medications, pain relief and mental health, and each camper receives a special Camp Cambria care package with a t-shirt, hat, frisbee, visor and water bottle.
Camp Cambria is a complimentary week-long camp for 300-plus children ages 8-17 with juvenile arthritis in both Minnesota and Canada.
Founded by Cambria CEO Marty Davis and his wife Anne, the camp offers an experience for children diagnosed with juvenile arthritis to have fun, meet other children like themselves, learn new skills, and take part in quintessential summer camp activities, like canoeing, fishing, swimming, archery, horseback riding, and sports.
In the past, campers have heard from Paralympic snowboarder Amy Purdy, practiced yoga with Mariel Hemingway, cooked with Robert Irvine, built bird houses with Scott McGillivray, played horse with the entire University of Minnesota women’s basketball team, and played sports with a variety of guests, including Everson Griffith from the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Twins’ Justin Morneau and Cory Koskie.