The Le Sueur Ministerial Association announces a change to the 40-plus year traditional of offering Ecumenical Lenten Worship opportunities this year, with a new mid-day worship.
Similar to the evening services in recent years, the ecumenical services will be a dramatic telling of stories as part of the Lenten journey. Each service will be roughly 30 minutes in length, beginning at 11:30 a.m. As in previous years, the services will be held on the five Wednesdays between Ash Wednesday and Holy week. This year, the dates will be March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1.
The five ecumenical services will feature a monologue by a biblical character from the Gospel accounts of the life of Jesus of Nazareth. Produced by special arrangement with Contemporary Drama Services, the monologues are from a series by Jeri Shumate, titled "The Voices of Lent." Each about 5-7 minutes in length, the monologues give voice to: 1) Marah, the woman that washed Jesus feet at Simon's home, 2) Nicodemus, the Pharisee who came to Jesus by night, 3) Dora, the woman at the well, 4) Simon Peter, the disciple of Jesus, and 5) Judith, the servant girl at Caiaphas' house.
First Lutheran Church in Le Sueur will host the mid-day Wednesday services. A catered soup and sandwich lunch will be served at noon in the fellowship hall following the services. A free-will offering with a suggested $5 donation will be received for the meal. The public is welcome and invited to attend. First Lutheran Church is located at 116 Inner Dr. in Le Sueur. An offering will be received and will go to the Le Sueur Food Shelf.
The schedule will include the following clergy:
• March 4 – Pr. Rosemary Rocha, Zion United Church of Christ, Le Sueur – as Marah
• March 11 – Pr. Kent Meyer, Zion United Church of Christ, Le Sueur – as Nicodemus
• March 18 – Pr. Terri Horn, United Methodist Church, Le Sueur – as Dora
• March 25 – Pr. Carl Bruihler, First Lutheran Church, Le Sueur - as Peter
• April 1 – Pr. Deb Meyer, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Henderson – as Judith
As in previous years, most of the participating churches will have their own evening services on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 23, and Maundy Thursday, April 9. For those unable to attend the mid-day services, Redeemer Lutheran, rural Henderson, will have 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening worship with messages from the four Gospel writers: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Also, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Henderson will offer 7 p.m. Wednesday evening Lenten services. All are welcome at any of these Lenten worship opportunities.