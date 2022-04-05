Youths from 13 teams from Le Center Just For Kix traveled to Brandon, South Dakota to compete on Saturday, April 2nd. They had their most successful competition yet this season, coming home with two second place finishes, four third place finishes, and two fourth place finishes. A group of 35 dancers from Le Center, Cleveland, and Montgomery competed against teams from the states of Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa. Placements are indicated below.
Wee Jazz — 2nd Place — High Gold
Wee Lyrical — 2nd Place — High Gold
Mini Kick — 3rd Place — High Gold
Mini Jazz — 4th Place — Gold
Mini Hip Hop — 7th place — High Gold
Middle Jazz — 3rd Place — High Gold
Junior Lyrical — 4th Place — Platinum
Junior Hip Hop — 3rd Place — High Gold
Junior Kick — 3rd Place — Platinum
Le Center Just For Kix is in it’s ninth year of performance and includes local area students ages 18 months old to 9th grade. The Just For Kix local director is Emma Thompson. Head instructors and assistants are Sarah Carr and Ava Peterson.
“Our dancers did not let the long car ride get the best of them before competing. Instead, they used it as motivation to better their best,” said Thompson. “These teams will get back to practice to prepare for the National Competition on Friday, May 6 in Rochester at the Mayo Civic Center and then for the Spring Show on Friday, May 13 at the Cleveland School.”