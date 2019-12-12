Le Sueur County Public Health has been named a 2019 Home Health Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics.
Home Health Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes home health agencies providing the highest level of quality as measured from the patient’s point of view.
“We are excited to recognize the 2019 Home Health Honors recipients for their hard work and dedication to providing exceptional care,” said Misty Skinner, Executive Vice President of Services at HEALTHCAREfirst. “I congratulate Le Sueur County Public Health on its success in achieving this highest of honors.”
Award criteria were based on Home Health CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of April 2018 through March 2019. Award recipients are identified by evaluating performance on a set of nineteen satisfaction indicator measures. Honors recipients include those agencies scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Average on at least 85%, or seventeen, of the evaluated questions.
HEALTHCAREfirst provides this service for approximately 1,200 agencies nationwide. Le Sueur County Public Health was one of the 142 recipients of the 2019 award and the only agency honored in Minnesota.
Le Sueur County Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy credited the "hard working, dedicated and compassionate home health care staff" for achieving this award.
She said "This is the third year that the team has received this honor. Congratulations to the home health care team for providing high quality service to the sick, disabled and elderly residents of Le Sueur County.”
The team includes supervisor Darlene Tuma; nurses Deb Blaschko (retired), Tina Hering, Abbie McCabe and Angie Doerr; home health aides Sue Holicky, Arlene Lemmer, Sonja Thomson, Patty Shankey and Kim Goettl; homemakers Carol Walburn, Paula Wood, Kathleen Hagen, Jenny Blank and Nancy Toth.