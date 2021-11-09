Le Sueur County Santa Anonymous and Adopt A Family programs have been busy gearing up for this year's distribution. There will be a drive-thru pickup for both programs on Monday, Dec. 13, from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church parking lot (corner of Tyrone and Montgomery avenues) in Le Center. This is the same location and time as in 2020.
Both programs require parental releases that include specific requests for clothing and toys/gifts. These releases have been mailed in early October and (new this year) are also available online (go to co.le-sueur.mn.us and search "Santa Anonymous").
There are no changes in these areas for both programs: the child and one parent must be county residents; children are newborn to 18 years, living in the home. Adopt A Family provides clothing. Santa Anonymous provides toys/gifts. Both programs' purpose is to provide holiday cheer from one central distribution site to Le Sueur County children.
Since the Santa Anonymous volunteers need more time to shop this year, cash donations are encouraged and requested to local banks in the county. All donations are used to purchase specific gifts for the children. It is never too late to donate.
For program information, contact Le Sueur County Human Services: Cindy at 507-357-8298. For Santa Anonymous donation information, contact volunteer LuAnn at 507-357-4850.