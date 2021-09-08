Hosted by Le Center Ambulance 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, Family Fun Night is back in person this year. Face coverings are up to attendees' discretion.
Family Fun Night is Le Center Volunteer Ambulance Service's largest and only fundraiser. Proceeds go towards member education and trainings along with needed equipment/upgrades. Donations are appreciated greatly.
Activities planned include bounce houses and ring toss, bean bags and Jenga. Raffle winners will be drawn at 7:15 p.m. and a silent auction closes at 7:15 p.m. Winners will be announced then.