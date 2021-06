Pete Schoeppner, owner of Schoeppner & Associates, welcomes Cole Baumgard and Bob Rose to the company. Both are CPAs with years of experience and a strong desire to help the company grow. Cole will be based in Schoeppner's Belle Plaine location, while Bob will be at the office in Le Sueur. They look forward to meeting current clients. Feel free to stop in and introduce yourself to the business's newest members.