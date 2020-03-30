Due to circumstances surrounding the spread of COVID-19, the Le Center Lions Club will not be hosting the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Vehicle Fair on April 11. The club asks residents to keep their eyes and ears open for a possible rescheduled date.
Le Center Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt and Vehicle Fair suspended
