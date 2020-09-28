Ridgeview Imaging Services in Le Sueur now offers 3D tomosynthesis mammography. 3D mammography results in higher breast cancer detection rates without increasing the radiation dose and is a valuable tool for radiologists.
3D mammography can be most beneficial for women: with areas of glandular tissue (often seen in young women); with a strong family history of breast cancer; that have been asked to come back for more diagnostic imaging in the past following a 2D mammogram; that have extremely dense breast tissue, which may put women at a higher risk of having a breast cancer that is more difficult to detect with routine 2D mammography; that have diagnostic concerns, such as a lump, for supplemental imaging and biopsy planning (at Ridgeview’s Imaging Services locations in Chaska and Waconia only).
This new 3D technology has been approved by the FDA and is a covered expense with most insurance plans. Check with your insurance provider for coverage information.
Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among American women and the earlier it is detected, the better the survival rate. The American Cancer Society recommends that women over the age of 40 have a mammogram every year. To learn more or to schedule a screening mammogram, call Ridgeview Imaging Services in Le Sueur at 507-665-3375 or visit ridgeviewmedical.org/care-treatment/imaging/womens-breast-center.