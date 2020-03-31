Charles Frauendienst, of Le Sueur, a representative of Modern Woodmen of America, has been named to Modern Woodmen’s President’s Cabinet.
This distinction recognizes Frauendienst’s high achievement in the sales of financial products to meet families’ protection, savings and retirement needs. Frauendienst ranks among the organization’s top representatives nationwide.
The local Modern Woodmen office is located in Le Sueur. Contact Frauendienst at 507-665-3225 for more information.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal financial services organization offering financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.