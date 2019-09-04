Ronald Reagan

Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan displayed this expression after a wet arrival in New Orleans, Thursday, Sept. 4, 1980. Upon arrival he found there was a rumor that he suffered a heart attack en route and in addition his planned outdoor rally had to be moved inside because of rain. (AP Photo)

