Le Sueur County and SWCD have recently introduced a groundwater and well water monitoring program for Le Sueur County residents.
It is important to test drinking water in order to prevent exposure to contaminants that could be a risk to your health. At this time, only nitrate and phosphorus tests are available. The cost is $15 per test.
If you have any other questions related to the program or if you are interested in getting your water tested, contact the Environmental Services Department, which can be reached by phone at 507-357-8538 or email at environmentalservices@co.le-sueur.mn.us. The physical address is 515 S Maple Ave., Le Center.