The Minnesota Historical Society announced the newest recipients of 51 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage small grants ($10,000 and less), totaling $456,026 in 28 counties.
Included among the beneficiaries was yhe Montgomery Area Historical Society, which received $10,000 for a Level II Property Evaluation Survey. The money will be used to hire qualified consultants to evaluate the historic buildings in Montgomery for possible inclusion as a historic district in the National Register of Historic Places.
Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and tribal organizations preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council on Dec. 12.
Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Legacy Amendment's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.