University of Minnesota Extension will host a goat-focused educational event in Le Center on Feb. 22. Both meat and dairy goat producers throughout southern Minnesota are invited to attend. This includes either small scale hobbyists, commercial producers and 4-H families.
Cost of the program is $10 per person, or $20 per household (max of three people) and includes lunch. Payment by check is preferred.
The workshop will be located at the 4-H Building in the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds, 320 S. Plut Ave., Le Center. The event includes lunch and will begin at 9:30 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.
The event will touch on goat breeds, nutrition, kidding season, marketing, and more. The agenda for the day is: 9:30-10:00 registration and coffee; 10:00-10:50 introduction and overview of goat production (Travis Hoffman); 11:00-11:50 marketing to delis and restaurants in the Twin Cities (Rashed Ferdous); noon-12:45 lunch; 1- 2 meat and dairy goat nutrition (Glen Pettis and Morgan Allen); 2-3 disease in pre and post kidding/kid management (Whitney Knauer).
If you have any questions, or would like to register, please contact Wayne Martin at marti067@umn.edu, or 612-625-6224.