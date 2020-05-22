The Minnesota Department of Transportation encourages all motorists who choose to travel during the 2020 Memorial Day holiday weekend to focus on safety when driving through work zones and when interacting with others off the road.
“Minnesotans have a long tradition of observing Memorial Day with travel to meet with and support family and friends throughout the state,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “While MnDOT traditionally promotes safe travel – especially through work zones – we also want to remind all travelers this year to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing, keeping travel close to home and following other state and federal health guidelines, whether on or off the roadway.”
MnDOT data show that traffic volumes have increased sharply in most parts of the state since Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay Safe MN order went into effect May 18. Motorists should plan their routes and expect quickly changing road conditions, slower traffic, narrow lanes, lane shifts, detours and delays as they travel through work zones throughout the state.