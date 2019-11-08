The Joseph R. Brown Heritage Society is excited to announce that Curtis A. Dahlin will be the featured speaker for the Society’s annual meeting on Saturday, Nov. 16 in the Community Room of the Historic Courthouse in Henderson.
Mr. Dahlin, an independent historian, author and photograph historian from Roseville, grew up on a farm near Sisseton, South Dakota, on the Sisseton-Wahpeton Indian Reservation. He has specialized in writing about the 1862 U.S.-Dakota War and its aftermath and has authored many books and articles including Dakota Uprising Victims: Gravestones and Stories and The Fort Sisseton Dakota Scouts and Their Camps in Eastern Dakota Territory, 1863-1866, published in 2017.
The latter publication provides Mr. Dahlin’s topic for this meeting, which touches upon a little-known aspect of Joseph R. Brown’s life. After the 1862 War, Brown, founder of Henderson and Browns Valley, dedicated himself to reestablishing trust with and finding safety for those Dakota who had remained friendly to the whites during that tragic war. At the same time, for several years he served as Chief of Scouts with the military, protecting the settlers on the frontier from roving bands of hostile warriors. Brown and his brother-in-law Gabriel Renville conceived the idea of using the friendly Dakota Indians as scouts serving the frontier army in 1863.
The meeting will also cover the Brown Society annual business meeting with a report on operations and election of board members. The event is open to the public and no cost.
The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the downstairs Community Room in the historic courthouse. The upstairs exhibits in the Joseph R. Brown Minnesota River Center will be open for a half-hour previous to the meeting. Coffee and treats will also be available. Mr. Dahlin’s talk will begin at 11 a.m. and time will be allowed afterward for questions and comments. The meeting will adjourn at noon, although people are invited to stay for a question and answer session with the Brown Society board members if they wish.