The All Handcrafted, Homemade, Upscale, Recycle Fair will be held at the Henderson Event Center on Saturday, Feb. 15, starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.
Area businesses will be participating in this event. Among the vendor offerings are salsas and Bloody Mary mixes, wood carvings, crochet and knits, painted rocks, fudge, crafts, prints, jewelry, gnomes, pottery, blankets, t-shirts, wood signs, lip balms, sips, medicinal products, mittens, sauces, and more.
Bring a donation for the Area Food Shelf and you will be entered into an extra drawing.
The Henderson Event Center, part of Roadhaus, is located at 514 Main St. in Henderson. See more at www.facebook.com/events/420992815483539.