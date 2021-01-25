The Treasures in Town thrift store annual meeting is Feb. 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at 206 South Main St. in Le Sueur. For more information, contact Sue Moon at 507-248-9662 or email srmoon@frontiernet.net.
Treasures in Town hosts annual meeting
