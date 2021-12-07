Bulldog Day, hosted by the Minnesota River Hockey Association, is Saturday, Dec. 11, and all games are at the Le Sueur Community Center.
Schedule of the games: 1 p.m. JV girls play New Prague; 2:30 p.m. varsity girls play Worthington; 4:30 p.m. varsity boys play Worthington; 6:30 p.m. JV boys play Northfield.
School-aged kids get in free if wearing Bulldog clothes. Play the raffle for a chance to win money and fabulous prizes. You can enter the "Shoot out" for a chance to win money, plus many other fun games.