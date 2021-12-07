12.9 Bulldogs Hockey

The Minnesota River Bulldogs Hockey Association hosts Bulldog Day on Saturday, Dec. 11 in Le Sueur.

Bulldog Day, hosted by the Minnesota River Hockey Association, is Saturday, Dec. 11, and all games are at the Le Sueur Community Center.

Schedule of the games: 1 p.m. JV girls play New Prague; 2:30 p.m. varsity girls play Worthington; 4:30 p.m. varsity boys play Worthington; 6:30 p.m. JV boys play Northfield.

School-aged kids get in free if wearing Bulldog clothes. Play the raffle for a chance to win money and fabulous prizes. You can enter the "Shoot out" for a chance to win money, plus many other fun games.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments