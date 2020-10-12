Starting Monday, Oct. 19, Le Sueur County is opening grant applications for CARES recovery fund grants meant to assist nonprofit organizations adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The application period will be open for one week ending at 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. Program guidelines and a full list of eligibility requirements is available at the county’s website, co.le-sueur.mn.us.
Grants up to $10,000 are offered to nonprofits having a physical location in the county as a registered 501(c)3 organization. There is also limited eligibility for organizations operating under 501(c)19 and 501(c)23, which are veterans organizations. Organizations may use the funds for expenses, such as payroll, rent or mortgage payments, utilities and payments to suppliers.
To be eligible, an organization must demonstrate its operations have been directly and adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of Minnesota Executive Orders 20-04 and 20-08. They must also have employed between one to 20 full-time employees as of March 1, 2020, be under $1 million in annual revenue, and have been operating for at least six months prior to March 1, 2020, in good standing.
Le Sueur County will process the applications. Questions about the grant program can be directed to Le Sueur County at LSCSmallBusiness@co.le-sueur.mn.us.