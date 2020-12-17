The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking creative, witty and fun names as part of a new effort to name eight snowplows in the agency’s fleet – one snowplow for each MnDOT district in the state.
Name ideas can be submitted on the MnDOT website at www.dot.state.mn.us/nameasnowplow. The submission form will be open until Friday, Jan. 22 and all Minnesotans are invited to participate. The link will also be shared on MnDOT's social media channels.
In February, MnDOT plans to share some of the best name ideas and invite the public to vote on their favorites. The eight names that get the most votes will then make their way onto a snowplow in each district.