The 2020 clothing and toy distribution is just around the corner.
The Le Sueur County Adopt a Family and Santa Anonymous programs drive-thru pickup will be noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Le Center. Drivers will be directed through the parking lot at the corner of Tyrone Street and Montgomery Avenue in Le Center.
Parents must bring the mailed reminder to receive the gifts. Also, stay in your vehicle and wear a mask. Contact Le Sueur County Human Services at 507-357-8298 with questions. Cash donations continue to be accepted at Le Sueur County banks for this year or reserved for next year.
The volunteers involved in these programs are grateful for all support.