Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota recognized 92 honorees with the prestigious 2021 Spirit Award at a special online celebration on Sept. 23, 2021. The honoree from Cleveland is Rod Zick, accounting specialist.
The award honors employees who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to the vision and mission of the statewide organization. Honorees are nominated by their supervisors.
"I look forward to Spirit Awards all year,” said Patrick Thueson, CEO for Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. “It’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate the SPIRIT of joy and excellence that our recipients bring to all they do. Day in and day out, their dedication to those we serve is an inspiration to all of us.”