Family, friends and anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide are invited to attend a Memorial Service held by the Suicide Grief Support Group on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The service will be held at the Mayo Clinic Health System, 301 Second Street NE in New Prague. Enter through the Emergency Room doors (southwest entrance) and take the southeast elevator (#2) to the lower level (B) and follow the signs to the Jameen Mape Conference Center. The service will begin at 7 p.m.
The memorial service will consist of readings, music and a time for reflection. Organizers will also individually honor and remember loved ones who have been lost to suicide. Bring a picture (any size, taken at any age) of your loved one. All family members and friends are invited to attend.
There will be light refreshments after the service and time for fellowship. Contact Tom Handrich at 952-445-0107 for additional information.