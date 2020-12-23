Le Sueur-Henderson School Board member Erina Prom served on the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) Delegate Assembly held on Dec. 2.
This year’s Delegate Assembly was held in a virtual format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Delegate Assembly, which is comprised of more than 140 public school board member Delegates from across the state, discussed and voted on 11 legislative resolutions that had been submitted by school boards and individual school board members. Resolutions that received a majority vote will become the basis for MSBA staff lobbying efforts on behalf of all public school board members in the state.
On Dec. 2, Prom and her fellow school board delegates approved 11 legislative resolutions relating to policy and financial issues.
One of the approved resolutions will urge the Minnesota Legislature to stabilize school districts’ funding for one year due to the uncertainty and fluctuations of student enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year. This resolution would allow districts to use the greater of pupil counts from Oct. 1, 2019, or Oct. 1, 2020, for the current school year. Without financial stability, school districts will be unable to safely and effectively educate their students.
Another resolution approved by the Delegate Assembly this year would urge the Legislature to stabilize school districts by allowing districts to use the greater free and reduced-price lunch count for calculating compensatory revenue for fiscal year 2022.
The St. Peter-based MSBA’s mission is to advocate for public education, supports, promotes and strengthens the work of public school boards.